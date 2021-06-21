Gillingham loan man from last season Trae Coyle has joined FC Lausanne Sport, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has made the decision to move to Switzerland from Arsenal.

Coyle, who is 20-years-old, has joined the Swiss Super League side on a long-term basis.

He has joined fellow Englishman Archie Brown in joining the Vaud-based side with the young left-back rejecting the chance to stay with Championship side Derby County to move abroad.

Coyle is from London and has spent his whole career to date on the books at Arsenal.

He rose up through their academy and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years.

The ex-England youth international was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time last summer and subsequently joined Gillingham.

He then made 13 appearances for the Gills in all competitions during the first-half of last season and chipped in with a couple of goals.

However, Coyle’s time with Steve Evans’ side came to an end in January and he returned to Arsenal.

He stayed with the Gunners until the end of this past season and has now moved on for a new chapter in his career.

Lausanne came 6th in the Swiss top flight last term and their president is an Englishman called David Thompson.