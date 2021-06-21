Hartlepool United are back in the Football League and will start planning ahead for next season.

Hartlepool United are hoping to bring back Lewis Cass from Newcastle United for the next campaign.

The Chronicle Live suggest “the possibility of Cass returning is already under discussion”.

Cass, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Pools and played a key role in their promotion from the National League.

The youngster was given the green light by Newcastle to move to Victoria Park in October last year and he went on to play 34 games in all competitions.

He seemed to enjoy his time with Hartlepool and may well end up heading back to Dave Challinor’s side.

The chance to play in League Two would be a great opportunity for him to carry on his development.

Cass has risen up through Newcastle’s academy after joining the North East side from North Shields as a youngster.

He can play at right-back or in the middle of defence and signed his first professional contract with the Premier League side in 2018.

Steve Bruce’s side then handed him an extension in January until June 2022 and have a big decision to make on what to do with him next term.

These are exciting times for everyone associated with Hartlepool and they will still be celebrating their promotion at the moment.

The hard work will be starting again soon though as they look ahead to summer recruitment.