Bristol Rovers’ Abu Ogogo is being chased by a number of National League clubs, with Southend United and Dagenham & Redbridge in pole position to land the 31-year-old, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Ogogo, 31, has been with Bristol Rovers since 2019.

He’s made 53 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored three goals form midfield but now he looks set for a summer exit from Bristol Rovers.

His contract is out at the end of this month and The72 have been informed that a handful of National League sides are chasing the Englishman, with Southend United and Dagenham & Redbridge currently leading the chase.

Ogogo actually spent time on loan with Dagenham last season, making nine appearances in the National League whilst Southend United were relegated from the Football League after finishing 23rd in League Two last season.

Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers were also relegated last season. They drop down from League One but fans remain optimistic that the club can compete in the fourth-tier next season with Barton at the helm.