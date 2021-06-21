Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic is likely to depart this summer, with German Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli keen to make his loan deal permanent, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer earlier in the window and are looking for an adequate second choice.

Zach Hemming departed for Kilmarnock earlier today and Stojanovic may well have been in the run-in to provide back-up to Lumley for the forthcoming season.

But the report states that the North Macedonia U21 international is ‘likely to depart’ after being seen as surplus to requirements last season. He joined St Pauli in the German second division and played 14 times for his loan side.

The club are interested in bringing Stojanovic back to the Millerntor Stadion this summer, but all will depend on finances.

Middlesbrough signed the 27-year-old from Swiss side St Gallen for a fee believed to be in the region of £1 million. If St Pauli are looking to sign Stojanovic this current transfer window, it is likely Boro would like to recuperate the majority of the fee paid to St Gallen back in January 2020.

With Stojanovic and Hemming on their way out, Middlesbrough are still in the market to sign a new shot stopper to challenge Lumley. Previously they have been linked to the likes of Lee Burge from Sunderland, Alex Bass from Portsmouth and Crystal Palace keeper and Wales international Wayne Hennessey amongst others, although no bids have been made for the aforementioned linked trio as things stand.