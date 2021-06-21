Harrogate Town’s Jay Williams is set to sign for National League side Yeovil Town, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Williams, 20, is set to leave League Two side Harrogate Town and join Yeovil Town in the National League.

The Englishman made seven league appearances for Harrogate last season and scored one goal, as Simon Weaver’s side claimed a commendable 17th-place in the final League Two table.

Harrogate had won promotion from the National League via the play-offs in 2020 and gave a good account of themselves in the Football League, with 12 points separating them from the drop last season.

Williams though, a product of the Northampton own academy, is now set to drop back down in the fifth-tier of English football to join Yeovil Town.

The defender managed 10 League Two appearances for the Cobblers in the 2018/19 season but wouldn’t kick-on, finding himself at Kettering Town for the start of 2020/21 season just gone.

He joined up with Harrogate Town last January but has seemingly failed to impress Weaver and co in his seven league outings for the club.