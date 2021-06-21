Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness, bringing him in on a permanent deal.

Cardiff City are looking to bolster their ranks this summer after falling short of the play-offs last season.

Striker James Collins has already joined the Bluebirds, signing on a free transfer from fellow Championship side Luton Town. Now, the club have followed up Collins’ arrival with their second signing of the window.

Cardiff have now confirmed the arrival of young defender Mark McGuinness, bringing him in on a permanent deal.

The Bluebirds confirmed the signing on Monday morning. McGuinness joins from Premier League side Arsenal after a campaign on loan in League One with Ipswich Town.

In his time with the Tractor Boys, the 20-year-old played 25 times across all competitions. He managed one goal in his time at Portman Road, picking up valuable experience away from the Emirates Stadium.

Now, with the Gunners opting to sell McGuinness, it will be interesting to see what role he has to play at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He leaves Arsenal without appearing for the club’s senior side but featured frequently for their youth sides. The Irishman notched up 25 appearances for the U18s and six times for the U18s, featuring frequently at the heart of defence.

McGuinness will be looking to compete for a spot in Mick McCarthy’s side ahead of next season.

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint and Ciaron Brown currently make up McCarthy’s centre-back ranks.