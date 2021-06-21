West Brom striker Callum Morton is wanted on loan by League One new boys Cheltenham Town, Gloucestershire Live has claimed.

West Brom’s young striker has spent the past year and a half on loan away from The Hawthorns, spending time with Northampton Town and Lincoln City.

Morton endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, with a damaged pectoral muscle keeping him out for the vast majority of the season.

However, despite his injury woes last season, the young striker is still attracting fresh interest from League One.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are looking to bring Morton to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium ahead of next season.

Following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for West Brom and with no manager in place, it remains to be seen what the club will look to do with Morton next season. However, if they do loan him out, Cheltenham Town could be an option.

Last season, Morton managed three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions. He struggled to nail down a consistent spot in the starting 11 as injury problems hindered his involvement.

The West Brom starlet previously enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan spell with Northampton Town. He scored eight goals in 12 appearances, helping them win promotion to League One in the 2019/20 season.