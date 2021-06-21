Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has cause some debate online following his comments about the current ongoings at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bannan, 31, was undoubtedly Sheffield Wednesday’s best-performer in an otherwise terrible season in the Championship.

The Scot showed his class throughout but now, speaking to BBC Scotland, the midfielder has cast doubt over his future at Hillsborough, saying that the club ‘isn’t a great place to be’ right now.

Controversy continues to beset the Owls as they ready for their upcoming League One season, with issues of player wages persisting and owner Dejphon Chansiri subsequently coming extensive scrutiny from fans.

Bannan is the latest named being banded around on Sheffield Wednesday Twitter with plenty of fans having something to say on his recent interview.

