Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has cause some debate online following his comments about the current ongoings at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bannan, 31, was undoubtedly Sheffield Wednesday’s best-performer in an otherwise terrible season in the Championship.

The Scot showed his class throughout but now, speaking to BBC Scotland, the midfielder has cast doubt over his future at Hillsborough, saying that the club ‘isn’t a great place to be’ right now.

Controversy continues to beset the Owls as they ready for their upcoming League One season, with issues of player wages persisting and owner Dejphon Chansiri subsequently coming extensive scrutiny from fans.

Bannan is the latest named being banded around on Sheffield Wednesday Twitter with plenty of fans having something to say on his recent interview.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said online about the 31-year-old:

why is everyone over reacting over a 30 second clip from the Bannan Interview. We all know their are changes in the background which a lot yesterday were saying was a good thing. no one likes uncertainty. #swfc — Gary Abbey (@garyabbey44) June 21, 2021

Of course, you want a level of honesty. However, also considering this is the first time Bannan has spoken since relegation, it hardly paints a great picture for any potentional new signing, nor does it help Moore’s planning for League One. #SWFC — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) June 21, 2021

Welcome to the shambles that is #SWFC #Chansiriout!! Can't knock Bannan for been honest about state of affairs. I'm surprised he even signed the new deal most wouldn't he did that for the benifit of the club so if he dose go we get a fee that deserves credit not pelters https://t.co/GK4P3m0rVM — Conor Hill🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@Hill7Conor) June 21, 2021

I wouldn't blame Bannan for leaving (and hope we'd get decent enough money for him) but it would be nice if he took some responsibility for his role (as captain) in our relegation and what comes next #swfc https://t.co/1FX2bDTORT — Francis Wight (@FrancisWight) June 21, 2021

No problem with that Bannan interview tbh but the fact our captain doesn't know what's happening with himself next season says it all tbh #swfc — markowl 🦉💙 (@johnada75157425) June 21, 2021

People are seriously having ago at bannan for that interview ??? #swfc he’s been honest cannot fault him for that we have wanted someone to give us an idea off what it’s like behind the scenes he’s done that now he’s in wrong lol Carnt get my head round it #swfclive — scott cain (@scottcain13) June 21, 2021

Don't think there's much to see here, Bannan saying what we already know. Backroom staff leaving, people not being paid, chaos everywhere. Would rather him be honest than gloss over it. We are a mess that needs sorting.#swfc https://t.co/JwJmuoAnzQ — Anthony Poole (@AnthonyPoole) June 21, 2021