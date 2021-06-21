Bradford City’s recently released striker Clayton Donaldson has completed a move to York City, it has been confirmed.

Bradford City opted to let go of the experienced forward at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

New manager Derek Adams is looking to revamp his Bantams squad this summer and Donaldson departed earlier this summer as part of his plans.

Now, following his departure from Valley Parade, it has been confirmed that the 37-year-old attacker has found a new club.

As confirmed on Monday morning, National League North club York City have completed a deal to bring Donaldson in ahead of next season.

The move sees the Bradford-born attacker return to the non-league outfit for his second spell. Donaldson spent just over a year with the Minstermen from 2006 to 2007 before leaving for Scottish club Hibernian.

Donaldson has spent the last two seasons on the books with Bradford City.

In his two-year stint with the League Two side, the former Brentford and Birmingham City forward managed 11 goals and six assists in 62 matches across all competitions.

York will be hoping Donaldson’s vast amount of Football League experience can fire them on in the 2021/22 campaign.

Over the course of his career, he has played for a host of clubs. The forward has enjoyed notable spells with Brentford, Birmingham, Crewe Alexandra, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.