Middlesbrough were without injured quartet Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy, and Anfernee Dijksteel at the end of last season, but they will all be fit to return when pre-season commences next week, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough fell short of the Championship top six in the final stages of the campaign and that could partly be down to the number of injuries sustained to several key first-team players.

Defenders Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel and midfield duo Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier would likely all be in the first-team when fit. So for Neil Warnock to be without them was a huge blow to their chances of making the play-offs last time around.

However, the report confirms that the quartet will return to action when the season’s preparations get underway next week. Middlesbrough’s pre-season commences on July 1st.

Although the four players will be back in contention, it is not known just how fit they are and how much of a part they will play. But by playing in the games in the lead up to the Championship opening day, this will only improve their chances of being match fit.

One player that won’t be ready though is winger Marcus Browne. He suffered an ACL injury back in January and it kept him out for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign. Although one report did suggest he would be back for pre-season at the start of next month, the player isn’t rushing things and has targeted an October or November return date instead.