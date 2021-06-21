Brentford attacker Aaron Pressley is attracting plenty of interest in the Football League, as per a report by Football Insider.

Brentford could loan out the youngster this summer and he is not short of potential suitors.

Football Insider say the likes of Fleetwood Town, AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Forest Green Rovers, Stevenage and Leyton Orient are all keen on him.

Pressley, who is 19-years-old, is the son of former Coventry City boss Steven Pressley.

Read: Leyton Orient-linked man to join Wycombe Wanderers

The Scotland youth international started his career with spells in the academies at Hearts and Aston Villa before moving to Brentford in January last year.

He was promoted into their first-team for part of the 2019/20 season during his first few months at the club and played three times for Thomas Frank’s side.

Pressley was then prolific for the B team last term and scored 19 goals in 26 games to win their Players’ Player of the Year.

Read: Forest Green Rovers tried to sign Barrow new boy last season

Thoughts

Pressley has been on fire for Brentford’s reserve side and needs to test himself in the Football League now.

Loaning him out is a no brainer for the London club following their promotion to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

You’d imagine that the clubs in League One who are being linked hold an advantage over those in League Two.