Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have ‘registered their interest’ in Blackburn Rover’ Corry Evans, reports Football Insider.

Evans, 30, is out of contract at Blackburn Rovers at the end of this month.

The Englishman managed 18 Championship appearances in the season just gone for Rovers having spent several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

A one-time Manchester United youngster, Evans spent three years at Hull City before joining Blackburn ahead of the 2013/14 campaign.

He’s also a regular with the Northern Ireland side having racked up an impressive 65 caps for his country, last featuring against the USA back in March.

Blackburn eventually finished the season in 15th after a small upturn in form towards the end of the campaign, with Evans coming back into the side to feature in four of Rovers’ final five games of the Championship season.

Thoughts?

Evans has had to contend with a lot over the past two seasons – he was showing really good form before his injury last season and in the season before he suffered a fracture skull, which limited him to 13 Championship appearances in that campaign.

But he’s a player who Rovers fans have always liked – he’s featured 194 times in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals.

He’s best deployed as a defensive midfielder but has versatility which is always beneficial in a jam-packed Championship season and should either of Cardiff or Stoke land him for free this summer, and he managed to stay injury free, it’d be a really shrewd piece of business.