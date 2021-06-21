Middlesbrough have announced the loan departure of youngster Zach Hemming, with the goalkeeper having joined Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock.

Middlesbrough have made just one signing so far this summer with goalkeeper Joe Lumley arriving from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer. But manager Neil Warnock is looking for a solid back-up.

Last season Boro had Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli as their number one choice, whilst Jordan Archer provided a good back-up option between the sticks. But with both players having departed, some of the club’s young ‘keepers may have thought they had the chance to make the step up into the first-team.

That won’t be the case for Zach Hemming though, with the 21-year-old having made the move to Scotland with Kilmarnock signing him on loan until the end of the season, subject to clearances.

The Scottish side were relegated from the Premiership in the last campaign and Hemming will be hoping to make an impact and help his new side achieve promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The shot stopper has been a regular for Middlesbrough’s U23 side and is highly rated at the club. He is yet to make his debut for the Teessiders but experience at senior level will certainly stand him in good stead for seasons to come.

The departure leaves fellow Boro youngsters Sol Brynn and Brad James to battle it out for second choice behind Lumley. However, Warnock could still pursue another new goalkeeper between now and transfer deadline day.