Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has said extending Luke Jephcott’s contract is a statement of intent by his side, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle managed to tie down the attacker to a new two-year deal earlier this month in a big boost going into next season.

Jephcott, who is 21-years-old, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and will be aiming to replicate that next term.

He has been linked with a move away from Home Park over recent times, with the likes Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Derby County said to be keen, as reported by The Sun.

Lowe is delighted with Jephcott’s new deal: “We were in negotiation with Luke for a while. I always say to all my players ‘You do good by me and the football club, I do good by you’. Since I have been here in the last two years he has signed three contracts.

“That’s a statement of intent from me, my staff and the board of directors that we have seen the qualities he has got and let’s reward it. Yeah, we don’t want a prized asset, if you like, to run down his contract.

“Luke has now extended his contract for a further two years, which benefits him and benefits us. He did have a good season (in 2020/21) but it could have been an excellent season.”

He added: “What we asked Luke to do was go away and have a little bit of a rest and come back firing.”

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the next campaign (2022) so the Pilgrims will no doubt be relieved to have sorted out his situation.

The Wales youth international scored seven goals in 14 games in the campaign before last to help Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two on points-per-game.

He then adapted to the step up to League One with ease and will be excited for next season.