FC Lausanne Sport have announced the signing of Archie Brown from Derby County, as per their official club website.

The youngster has signed a long-term deal with the Swiss side.

Brown, who is 19 years old, was offered a new deal by Derby but has now left to make the move abroad.

He has risen up through the academy with the Rams and was a regular for their Under-23’s side last season, making 18 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Lausanne play in the Swiss Super League and their president in Englishman David Thompson.

They have won the title seven times in their history and came 6th in the last campaign. They are currently in the hunt for a new manager but that hasn’t stopped their pursuit of some new faces.

Brown will be excited for a new chapter in his career and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Switzerland.

Thoughts

This is a big blow to Derby and they will be disappointed to have lost a young talent.

It is a bit of a surprise to see him leave as the Rams do like to give youngsters a chance in their first-team and Brown may well have been among the next batch of players to make the step up.

Nevertheless, a move to Switzerland is an exciting one for Brown and is a great opportunity for him.