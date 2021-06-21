Hull City have held an interest in signing winger Jordan Graham, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been ‘long-term’ admirers of the in-demand wide man.

Graham, who is 26-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with League One side Gillingham and is weighing up his next move.

Birmingham City are keen to land him, as per a report by Birmingham Live, with Lee Bowyer having tried sign him for Charlton Athletic last season.



Hull Live’s recent report says Lincoln City have offered him a deal.

Graham had an impressive past season for Gillingham in the third tier and scored 13 goals in all competitions.

He started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

The ex-England youth international went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

Hull could join Birmingham and Lincoln are in the frame to sign him, whilst Charlton may have some lingering interest from last season despite their change of manager to Adkins.

It will be interesting to see where Graham goes this summer and he isn’t short of interest.