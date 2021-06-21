West Brom’s compensation deal with Barnsley for manager Valerien Ismael ‘should be sorted soon’, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Ismael, 45, is seemingly on the verge of taking over at West Brom.

The Frenchman was being strongly linked with The Hawthorns vacancy at the end of last week and now, the two clubs seem to be nearing a deal for Ismael to head to the relegated Premier League outfit.

Ismael though is said to have a £2million release clause in his Oakwell contracted.

As Nixon has reported this morning, that deal seems to nearing an agreement:

West Brom. Valerian Ismael. Compo deal with Barnsley should be sorted soon. Gap small at weekend … all sides need it resolved. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2021

Ismael came into Oakwell shortly after the start of the season and would guide the Tykes to a 5th-place finish in the Championship.

It was a hugely unexpected and hugely impressive play-off finish for what was an exciting Barnsley side, but now they’re about to be picked apart with Ismael likely heading for West Brom and Tykes chiefs Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi having reportedly quit to agree terms with Nottingham Forest.

As for West Brom, they finally look to have a manager in place and can soon start to get ready for their return to the Championship.

Thoughts?

Despite having just one season of Championship management to his name, Ismael remains one of the most exciting managers in the EFL.

He got his Barnsley side playing a very distinct but very effective style of football – he should be able to translate that over to West Brom and give them a decent shot at a top-six finish next season.