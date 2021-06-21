QPR’s pursuit of Fulham man Stefan Johansen seems to be keep on running into stumbling blocks, with the latest being Scott Parker’s future at Craven Cottage.

West London Sport report that QPR’s pursuit of a permanent deal for Johansen, 31, is being ‘held up’ because of Parker’s likely departure from the club – they write of Johansen’s potential move to QPR:

“That process was always likely to be protracted – and has been held up further by the expected departure of Fulham manager Scott Parker and likelihood that his replacement will want to assess the squad.”

It’s the signing that all QPR fans want to see. But as time draws on the chances of QPR landing the Norway man seem to be slimming, with every chance that Parker’s potential replacement at Fulham could see Johansen return to the first-team fray.

In case of such an event, QPR could target a move for a very similar type of midfielder in Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant. The Englishman was at the heartbeat of Lincoln’s route to the League One play-off final last season, scoring 13 goals and grabbing nine assists in his 39 League One appearances for the Imps.

He’s contracted to the club until 2023. His deal was due to expire this summer but the Imps moved fast to renew his stay amid rumoured interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest – Grant is a graduate of the Reds’ youth academy.

The same report from TEAMtalk also mentioned that Norwich, Brentford, Reading and Swansea were all ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation.

Since signing an extended deal with the League One side though, transfer rumours linking him with a move away have died down. But the 26-year-old could be the perfect signing for Mark Warburton at QPR should they not finalise a deal for Johansen.

Johansen is obviously in a bracket of his own – the kind of class he shows on the pitch doesn’t come naturally to many. But Grant might just be about as close as it comes and to add to his passing ability, work-rate and leadership in midfield, he’s a really prolific player too.

He’s cool from 12 yards and can score goals from range too, creating plenty more as well.

It could take a decent fee to prise him from the Imps but it’d be money well spent for the Rs.