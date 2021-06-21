St Johnstone’s Guy Melamed is poised to return to Israel this summer despite links to club in the Football League, as per a report by The Herald.

The attacker is in ‘advanced talks’ with two clubs over a move back to his native country.

Melamed, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract with the Scottish Cup champions St Johnstone at the end of the month and will leave on a free transfer.

He has been linked with League One trio Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, as per a report by Football Insider.

However, he is now expected to go back home after an impressive spell in Scotland.

Melamed only joined St Johnstone in October on a one-year deal but made a pretty decent impression during his time with Callum Davidson’s side.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, chipping in with seven goals and three assists.

They wanted to keep hold of him and offered him a new deal but his heart appears set on a departure.

Prior to his move to McDiarmid Park, the forward had previously had spells at Maccabi Petah Tikva, Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Maccabi Netanya.

Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth will all need to cross him off their list of transfer targets this summer as all three look to bolster their ranks ahead of next term in League One.