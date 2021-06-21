Luton Town are yet to strike a new deal with Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Luton Town offered the midfielder a contract extension at the end of last season, as per their official club website.

Tunnicliffe, who is 28-years-old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the Championship club and is due to become a free agent at the end of the month.

He made 25 appearances for Nathan Jones’ side in all competitions last term.

The ex-England youth international rejected the opportunity to leave Kenilworth Road last summer, as per a report by Luton Today, but it remains to be seen whether he will do the same 12 months down the line now.

Tunnicliffe joined the Bedfordshire side in 2019 following their promotion from League One.

He started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before playing twice for their first-team. He also gained plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League at Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Tunnicliffe then spent four years on the books at Fulham, who loaned him out to Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers during his time at Craven Cottage.

Luton brought him in on a free transfer after he left the London side and he has proven to be a useful acquisition for Nathan Jones’ men since then.

His contract is up soon though and he hasn’t signed a new one yet.