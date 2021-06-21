Mathieu Peybernes has reportedly ‘been offered’ a contract by Spanish side Real Zaragoza – the Frenchman has recently been linked with both Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.

Peybernes, 30, was a target of Nottingham Forest’s in the summer of 2020. Going into this summer, the Reds were again linked with the defender and so too were Championship play-off finalists Swansea City.

He remains contracted to Almeria and whilst Zaragoza have reportedly tabled a two-year deal for Peybernes, they’ll only go through with the deal if he can terminate his Almeria deal and make the switch as a free agent, as per Spanish outlet AS (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Swansea CIty were reported to have had a £2million bid rejected for Peybernes last summer.

Steve Cooper’s Swans side would go on to claim a second-successive play-off finish in the Championship, going one step further this time round to reach the final at Wembley.

But they lost out to Brentford who themselves had reached a second Championship play-off final in as many years.

Forest meanwhile limped to a 17th-place finish in the final Championship table. Chris Hughton’s side would go their final six games of the season without winning and the upcoming summer looks to hold a lot of change for the club.

Barnsley chiefs Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi have resigned from their roles at Oakwell to go and agree terms with Nottingham Forest, as per Football Insider.

Whether Peybernes will remain a target of Forest’s after thr arrivals of Murphy and Roushdi is anyone’s guess, whilst Swansea City don’t seem to have moved anymore for the Frenchman recently.