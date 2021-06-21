Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says they will have to work on recruitment throughout pre-season, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic had wanted to bring in their signings before they returned to training.

However, it has been a difficult market for all Football League clubs so far this summer and the Addicks are having to be patient.

They are facing a lot of competition for players and are carefully trying to bring in the right type of characters.

Adkins has told London News Online: “When you look at it, a lot of players across the board are waiting to get closer to pre-season. I would have liked everybody to be in for the start of pre-season. Realistically that’s not going to happen and we’re going to have to work our way through pre-season.

“The transfer window will still be open after the season starts. The way the market is going, we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for players.”

He added: “I’ve got to get my head around that, we’ve got to get our head around that and keep working hard to make these upcoming years very special.”

Charlton made their first signing of the summer last week by landing striker Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End, beating some fellow League One sides in the process.

More signings are expected over the next few weeks as they look to mount a promotion push next season.

The likes of Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke, Adam Matthews, Jake Forster-Caskey and Jason Pearce are out of contract soon and it will be interesting to see if any developments occur regarding those players over the next few days.