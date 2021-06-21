Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor was backed to leave the club on loan earlier in the month, but a report from Nottinghamshire Live has suggested that he won’t be heading to Middlesbrough.

Taylor, 31, was linked with all of Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrouhh earlier in the month. Football League World claimed that the Nottingham Forest striker could be leaving on loan this summer and that the three above mentioned teams had been placed ‘on alert’.

Now though, Nottinghamshire Live has reported that Taylor won’t be heading for Middlesbrough this summer. They wrote:

“Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has been linked with a move away from the club this summer – but it seems Middlesbrough won’t be his destination.”

The Montserrat forward joined on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic last summer. Having been a prolific name with the Addicks, Taylor would only net four goals in 39 Championship appurtenance sin his debut season for Nottingham Forest.

He and his side struggled under Chris Hughton who came in for Sabri Lamouchi early on, going on to steer the club from relegation but finishing in an underwhelming 17th-place of the Championship table.

Whether a loan move is best or not for Taylor remains debatable but if Hughton has no plans for him at the City Ground then it would be, and the Championship is where he needs to be at.

Middlesbrough being ruled out leave Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers in the race – both could be in need of a striker this summer but Taylor coming off the back of the season just gone at Forest would no doubt be a gamble.