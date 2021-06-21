Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is yet to sign a new deal with the London club.

Fulham have been in discussions over a contract extension with the ex-England youth international, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Bettinelli, who is 29-years-old, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the clock ticking.

Fulham are back in the Championship next season and may be keen to keep him as competition for their goalkeeping department.

Read: Fulham target to be approached by Millwall

However, Bettinelli could be weighing up his options and might fancy getting more game time elsewhere.

He spent last season on loan in the second tier at Middlesbrough and made 42 appearances in all competitions for Neil Warnock’s side.

Marek Rodak is expected to be Fulham’s number one for next season whilst Spanish stopper Fabri is still on the books at Craven Cottage for another year.

Bettinelli has played for the Cottagers for his whole career and has made 120 appearances for them to date, as well as having other loan spells away at Dartford and Accrington Stanley in the past.

Read: Fulham defender on radar of Norwich City

He got plenty of game time on loan at Boro last term but his long-term future at Fulham currently hangs in the balance.

Bettinelli is yet to sign a new deal and will become available on a free very soon.