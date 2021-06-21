Blackburn Rovers have not made a move for Blackpool’s Jerry Yates.

There has been ‘no contact’ between the two clubs, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Yates, who is 24-years-old, is a man in-demand after firing the Tangerines to promotion to the Championship and has been linked with Blackburn.

Bristol City have been credited with an interest, as per a report by Bristol Live, whilst The Athletic have said Nottingham Forest are keen as well.

He scored 23 goals in all competitions to help Neil Critchley’s side go up from League One and they are believed to value him at around the £5 million mark.

Blackpool signed Yates from Rotherham United last summer and he became an instant hit at Bloomfield Road. He has also recently won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for 2020/21.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent the season before last on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Blackburn will need to find a replacement for Adam Armstrong if their star man is lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League.

Yates would be a decent replacement but with his price tag it seems unlikely Tony Mowbray’s side will get him.

There has been no contract from Rovers about signing him yet with other Championship clubs linked as well.