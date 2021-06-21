Charlton Athletic are working hard behind the scenes as they look to kick-start a recruitment drive.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is preparing for his first full season in charge of the London club.

He should look at luring Eric Lichaj at the Valley on a free transfer to boost his defensive options.

Lichaj, who is 32-years-old, is a free agent after leaving Turkish top flight side Fatih Karagümrük S.K. at the end of last term and is weighing up his next move.

Read: Charlton Athletic plan to loan out goalkeeper for next season

Charlton would need to bring in another full-back if Adam Matthews leaves at the end of the month.

Lichaj can play at both right-back and left-back, which means he would also replace Ian Maatsen who has gone back to Chelsea.

Adkins signed the American international for Hull in 2018 and later made him his captain.

Lichaj started his career in England at Aston Villa and went on to play 42 times for the Midlands club. He also spent plenty of time out on loan from Villa Park at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United to gain experience.

Nottingham Forest signed him on a permanent basis in June 2013 after he was released by Villa and he become a key player for the Reds.

Read: Charlton Athletic stalwart yet to sign new contract

Lichaj spent five years at the City Ground before eventually leaving in 2018 to join Hull.

He then spent two years with the Tigers before heading to Turkey last year.

The defender is a decent option for Charlton this summer and Adkins may be considering a reunion.