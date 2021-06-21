Hull City have already loaned Callum Jones out to Morecambe and should now send them James Scott in a bid to sign Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Hull City are keen to sign the winger this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon, but face competition from fellow Championship side Luton Town.

Gomes, who is 22-years-old, is valued at around £500,000.

Hull haven’t paid any transfer fees this summer but should try and use Scott as part of a move to sign the in-demand winger.

Scott is in need of some regular game time and a loan move to Morecambe would be a great opportunity for him to get some minutes under his belt.

He would be a key player for the Shrimps in League One and already knows their new boss, Stephen Robinson, from playing under him at Motherwell.

Scott moved down from Scotland and joined Hull in January 2020 but has struggled to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium.

Mendes Gomes is a wanted man right now and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season to help Morecambe gain promotion from League Two for the first time in their history.

The ex-Getafe and Atletico Madrid man would be a decent signing for Grant McCann’s side and would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.