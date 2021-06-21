Doncaster Rovers closing in on deal for ‘experienced’ left-back
Doncaster Rovers are reportedly ‘close’ to striking a deal with their no.1 choice target for left-back after seeing Reece James head for Championship outfit Blackpool.
Doncaster Free Press have reported that Doncaster Rovers are closing in on a deal for a left-back. Liam Hoden writes that Richie Wellens ‘looks to have secured the final key piece to his defence’ with the unnamed full-back said to be ‘in-demand’ and to have a ‘wealth of experience’.
It comes after the club saw James depart for newly-promoted side Blackpool.
Wellens has had a productive week or so at Doncaster Rovers having recently completed the signings of defenders Kyle Knoyle and Ro-Shaun Williams, both on two-year deals at the Keepmoat.
Elsewhere, Hoden reports that Wellens is also closing in on several loan signings – ‘agreements have been reached’ over some loan names to come in for the 2021/22 season, with announcements set to be made ‘closer to the start of the new campaign’.
Wellens wasn’t every Doncaster Rovers’ fans first-choice to come in but he’s so far enjoyed a productive start to the summer.
Darren Moore had left the club in play-off contention for Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the year and Rovers would subsequently free-fall down the League One table, finishing the campaign in 14th-place.
But with signings coming through the door early on and the defence looking to have some structure ahead of what’ll be another tough season in the third-tier, fans can have hope of an improved season next time round.