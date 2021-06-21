Doncaster Rovers are reportedly ‘close’ to striking a deal with their no.1 choice target for left-back after seeing Reece James head for Championship outfit Blackpool.

Doncaster Free Press have reported that Doncaster Rovers are closing in on a deal for a left-back. Liam Hoden writes that Richie Wellens ‘looks to have secured the final key piece to his defence’ with the unnamed full-back said to be ‘in-demand’ and to have a ‘wealth of experience’.

It comes after the club saw James depart for newly-promoted side Blackpool.

Wellens has had a productive week or so at Doncaster Rovers having recently completed the signings of defenders Kyle Knoyle and Ro-Shaun Williams, both on two-year deals at the Keepmoat.

Elsewhere, Hoden reports that Wellens is also closing in on several loan signings – ‘agreements have been reached’ over some loan names to come in for the 2021/22 season, with announcements set to be made ‘closer to the start of the new campaign’.