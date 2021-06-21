Derby County seem to be no closer to finalising a deal with out of contract striker Martyn Waghorn, who’s been linked with both Cardiff City and Ipswich Town going into this summer.

Waghorn, 31, is one of a number of Derby County names who see their current contracts expire at the end of this month.

The Englishman scored twice in the Rams’ final day showdown v Sheffield Wednesday to keep his side in the Championship and has been in talks over a new deal since.

Two weeks ago it was reported that the club and Waghorn were ‘in talks’ over a new deal and now, a fresh report from Derbyshire Live has reported that the striker remains ‘in talks over a new contract extension’.

So the Rams seem now closer to finalising a deal for Waghorn and it fuels the fire that he could be departing this summer, and either Cardiff City or Ipswich Town would be a keen move for the former Rangers man.

He actually spent time with Ipswich during the 2017/18 season where he netted 16 goals in 44 league outings – he’s also turned out for the likes of Sunderland, Leicester City Hull City, Millwall and Wigan Athletic previously.

Cardiff have brought in James Collins from Luton Town so far this summer but could be in the market for another forward if Kieffer Moore attracts any unwanted attention following the Euros.

Waghorn scored five Championship goals in a struggling Derby County side last season but proved on the final day of the last season that he still has what it takes to compete in the Championship.