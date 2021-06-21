Ipswich Town have seen their opening bid for Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist rejected, as per Daily Record.

Ipswich Town were reported by The Sin on Sunday yesterday (20.06, pg. 65) to have ‘upped’ their offer for Dundee United stopper Siegrist to £350,000.

Reports from Daily Record late last night though claimed that Dundee United had rejected Ipswich Town’s transfer bid but that the Tractor Boys are ‘expected to come back with an improved bid’.

Celtic have also been linked with the 29-year-old but Daily Record goes on to report how that move ‘is unlikely to happen’.

The Swiss claimed Dundee United’s Player of the Year award last time round. He featured 32 times in the Scottish Premiership but could well be on the move this summer, with Paul Cook looking to revolutionise his Ipswich Town side.

With him at the helm and new owners in place too, Ipswich have stormed into the summer transfer window but their search for a new no.1 continues on.