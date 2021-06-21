Sheffield United look set to reignite their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Dion Sanderson, who’s also wanted by League One club Sunderland.

Sanderson, 21, is said to be on a ‘list of potential targets’ handed to Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, as per Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United were linked with the Wolves man earlier in the year after his impressive showing on loan at Sunderland – he featured 26 times in League One before picking up a back injury which ruled him out of the end of the campaign, but Sheffield Star report that he’s now fully recovered from that.

Following the conclusion of last season, reports backed Sunderland to ‘step up’ their pursuit of the Englishman and Wolves are said to have given the Englishman the ‘green light’ to leave the club permanently this summer.

He’s Championship experience to his name previously with Cardiff City – he spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan with then Neil Harris’ Cardiff side, where he featured 10 times in the Championship.