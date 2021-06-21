Rangers are poised to open talks with Fenerbahce over a move for former QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, reports European outlet Takvim.

Osayi-Samuel, 23, is reportedly nearing a return to the UK.

The Englishman left QPR amid controversy last January, sealing a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce where he’s since struggled to settle into the side.

Reports last month claimed that he could be making a swift return to England and now, Turkish outlet Takvim claim that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers could be the side to bring him back to British shores.

They report that the Sottish club are set to open talks with Fenerbahce and are ‘readying’ a £2.5million bid to bring him to Ibrox on a permanent basis – the Gers qualified for the 2021/22 Champions League after lifting the Scottish title.

It’s unknown whether QPR have a sell-on clause in any potential move for Osayi-Samuel though.

After seemingly going behind the club’s back to seal a pre-contract move to Turkey back in January, Mark Warburton would exile Osayi-Samuel from the squad before the Rs eventually worked a deal for him to head for Fenerbahce prematurely.