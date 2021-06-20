West Brom comment: Brighton and Hove Albion’s midfield starlet could be ‘impressive’ Sam Clucas alternative
West Brom are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following their relegation to the Championship.
West Brom, despite being managerless, are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements.
Stoke City man Sam Clucas has recently been linked with a move to The Hawthorns. The Potters are said to value him at £3m and they could let him move on in an effort to trim their wage bill.
However, one man the Baggies should look to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate has a potential alternative.
Valued at £5.4m on Transfermarkt, Alzate would be a more expensive option if they were to pursue a permanent deal. However, at just 22, it could prove to be a good investment for the future.
Even if his price was too dear for West Brom, they could try to tempt Brighton into a loan deal.
Alzate was in and around Graham Potter’s starting 11 last season. He featured in 17 games across all competitions, so a move to the Championship, be it permanent or temporary, could be best for his development.
The four-time Colombia international would also bring versatility to West Brom. He can feature in central midfield or attacking midfield, as well as out on the left-hand side as a left-midfielder or left-wing back.
With plenty of the transfer window remaining, the Baggies have plenty of time remaining to complete deals.
Clucas would be a shrewd acqusition for the club if they could complete a deal. However, Brighton man Alzate could be an option worth considering as a potential alternative.