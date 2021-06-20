West Brom are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following their relegation to the Championship.

West Brom, despite being managerless, are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements.

Stoke City man Sam Clucas has recently been linked with a move to The Hawthorns. The Potters are said to value him at £3m and they could let him move on in an effort to trim their wage bill.

However, one man the Baggies should look to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate has a potential alternative.

Valued at £5.4m on Transfermarkt, Alzate would be a more expensive option if they were to pursue a permanent deal. However, at just 22, it could prove to be a good investment for the future.

Even if his price was too dear for West Brom, they could try to tempt Brighton into a loan deal.

Alzate was in and around Graham Potter’s starting 11 last season. He featured in 17 games across all competitions, so a move to the Championship, be it permanent or temporary, could be best for his development.

The four-time Colombia international would also bring versatility to West Brom. He can feature in central midfield or attacking midfield, as well as out on the left-hand side as a left-midfielder or left-wing back.

With plenty of the transfer window remaining, the Baggies have plenty of time remaining to complete deals.

Clucas would be a shrewd acqusition for the club if they could complete a deal. However, Brighton man Alzate could be an option worth considering as a potential alternative.