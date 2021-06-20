Leeds United starlet Oliver Casey is set to complete a move to Blackpool imminently, the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed.

Leeds United look set to offload the young defender, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the club to an end.

Casey has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road. Championship new boys Blackpool have shown interest in securing his signature ahead of their return to the second tier.

Now, a fresh update has emerged, revealing a move could be imminent.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Casey will complete a move to the Tangerines imminently.

A move to Bloomfield Road is set to be finalised soon. The 20-year-old is currently quarantining after his holiday, but the move is set to be finalised once that has come to an end.

The Leeds-born centre-back has spent much of his time with the Whites playing for their youth sides. He leaves having played three times for the club’s senior team, also notching up 23 appearances for their U23s.

With a deal seemingly on the way, fans will be awaiting confirmation.

Should Casey complete a move to Blackpool, he will become Neil Critchley’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

So far, Josh Bowler, Daniel Grimshaw, Reece James and Shayne Lavery have all joined Critchley’s squad on free transfers. The Tangerines will be hoping more follow with Championship football beckoning.