Fulham have been a bit of a yo-yo side over recent seasons. Promoted to the Premier League to suffer relegation straight away is what has happened.

Fulham battled through the Championship play-offs in 2019/20 to head back to the promised land of English football’s top-tier competition.

However, reality soon struck them and they were relegated straight back down alongside Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

Gearing up to face another Championship campaign, the Cottagers know that they will need to restructure and reshape their side. Players will be brought into the club and players will leave.

Away from the playing side of things, there is also thought to be upheaval with boss Scott Parker seen as a favourite by rivals Bournemouth. With all that yet to play out, the key for Fulham fans will be what the squad will look like next season.

Harrison Reed: one man linked with Leeds United

One player linked with a move away from Craven Cottage has been midfielder Harrison Reed. This link regarding an Elland Road swoop was put forward earlier this month by the Mail Online’s David Kent.

In his article, Kent reported that Leeds United were watching Reed “with a view to a summer swoop.”

That would leave Fulham having to source a replacement for the midfielder who featured in 31 of Fulham’s Premier League games last season.

The fact that Reed features predominantly as a holding midfielder is thought to be one of the positions that Leeds United are looking at.

However, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth writes that this is not the case. The Whites are looking for midfielders to strengthen the ranks, Smyth says as much in his recent article.

Yet, he also reports that Reed is not being considered despite being linked. Smyth writes that the Worthing-born midfielder “is not on the list of likely targets.”

Such is the categorical nature of what Smyth says, it looks like Harrison Reed isn’t going anywhere for the immediate future. At least not to Leeds United, anyway!