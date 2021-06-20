Kyle Lafferty has completed a move to Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta, despite rumoured interest from Championship and League One clubs.

Kyle Lafferty was linked with a whole host of Football League clubs following his departure from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

The experienced striker only spent a short stint with Killie but he became their main goalscoring threat, starring for Tommy Wright’s side.

However, despite rumoured interest from the Championship and League One, it has now been confirmed that Lafferty is on the move to Cyrpus.

Anorthosis Famagusta have confirmed the arrival of the Northern Irish striker.

Lafferty has agreed a one-year deal with the Cypriot club, sealing another move to a new country. The 33-year-old’s latest move means he has now played in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Norway and Cyrpus over the course of his career.

Football League World claimed earlier this month that West Brom, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic had all shown interest in Lafferty this summer.

However, his latest move brings an end to speculation regarding a potential transfer to England.

During his short stint back in Scotland with Kilmarnock, the former Norwich City and Rangers man played 13 times. In those outings, he managed an impressive 13 goals, also providing three assists.

With links to the Championship and League One failing to materialise, it will be interesting to see if Lafferty can continue his strong form with his new club.