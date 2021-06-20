Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is attracting further interest, with Birmingham Live claiming Aston Villa are also keen.

Sheffield United’s Norwegian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane following their relegation to the Championship.

Premier League side Arsenal and Italian giants Napoli have both been credited with interest in Berge.

Now, ahead of the 2021/22 season, it has been claimed that a second top-flight side are now showing interest in the Blades ace.

As per a report from Birmingham Live, Aston Villa could also look to strike a deal for Berge this summer.

The report states that with the Gunners put off by Sheffield United’s £35m valuation of Berge, Villa could look to sneak into the chase for his signature.

In fairness, it comes as no surprise to see Arsenal put off by the price tag. £35m for a player who could only manage 16 appearances last season is a steep fee. However, at just 23, Berge looks to be a promising talent for the future.

United conjured up £22m to bring him to Bramall Lane a year and a half ago. Then-manager Chris Wilder moved to snap him up from Belgian side KRC Genk, where he made 113 appearances.

Since joining the Blades, Berge has managed 32 appearances across all competitions. Overall, he has netted two goals and laid on two assists for the club.

With Sheffield United standing firm on their price tag but clubs still interested, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out this summer.