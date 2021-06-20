Charlie Wyke seems to be edging closer to a move away from Sunderland, with The Northern Echo reporting he has held further talks with Celtic.

Charlie Wyke has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sunderland have made efforts to tie Wyke down to a new deal this summer. His current deal is set to expire imminently and he looks nailed on for a move away.

Celtic have been consistently linked with the prolific striker and now, a fresh update has emerged regarding their pursuit.

As per The Northern Echo, Celtic have held further talks with Wyke in the past few days.

The report states that the Black Cats have “all but accepted” that the attacker will be on the move this summer.

The Scottish Premiership side are not the only side to have shown an interest in Wyke. A host of Championship sides have also been linked, including Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest.

However, despite the Championship attention, it appears increasingly likely that he will be heading to Scotland.

The interest comes after a prolific season in front of goal for Sunderland.

Across all competitions, the former Bradford City star managed 30 goals last season. The 30-year-old also chipped in with five assists, taking him to 35 goal contributions in 53 games.

Wyke has spent his entire career in England, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in Scotland if Celtic can snap him up.