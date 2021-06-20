Sunderland are “confident” of securing a deal for Wigan Athletic winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, The Northern Echo has reported.

Sunderland are preparing for yet another season in League One following last season’s play-off final heartbreak.

Lee Johnson is looking to add some fresh faces to his ranks ahead of next season and Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor is rumoured to be on his radar.

Now, an update on the club’s stance regarding their pursuit of the 25-year-old winger has emerged.

As per The Northern Echo, the Black Cats are “confident” they can complete a deal to bring Solomon-Otabor to the Stadium of Light this summer.

This is despite competition for his signature. Championship new boys Blackpool and fellow League One side Charlton Athletic have both also been linked with a move for the Nigerian winger.

The report states that the former Birmingham City man has been offered the chance to join Sunderland this summer.

Regardless of whether or not Sunderland are able to agree a move for Solomon-Otabor, he looks certain to be on the move. His contract with the Latics comes to an end later this month and he is yet to pen a new deal at the DW Stadium.

Able to feature on both the left and right-wing, Solomon-Otabor has plenty of experience in League One.

He came through Birmingham City’s youth academy, playing 40 times for the senior time and picking up experience out on loan. The winger linked up with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth on temporary deals.

With Sunderland confident of securing a deal, it will be interesting to see if they can reach an agreement ahead of Blackpool and Charlton.