Bristol City will make a decision over defender Taylor Moore’s future this summer, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has begun putting his summer transfer plans into action.

While the Robins are yet to make their first signing, a number of first-team players, including Jack Hunt and Jamie Paterson, have left Ashton Gate. On the other hand, attacker Andi Weimann has put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, defender Taylor Moore’s future with the club appears to be up in the air.

The 24-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract but Bristol Live has said a decision will be made about his future.

The report states that Bristol City will assess Moore’s situation ahead of a decision regarding his position at the club. Nigel Pearson could be ready to let him leave this summer to make way for more defensive additions, with Rob Atkinson of Oxford United on his radar.

With plenty of the window still remaining, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming months.

The former Blackpool loan man was in and out of the starting 11 during the 2020/21 campaign.

Across all competitions, Moore appeared 28 times last season, playing his last game in February. Overall, he has played 59 times for the club’s senior side since joining back in 2016.

Much of Moore’s time at Ashton Gate has been spent on loan in the Football League. He most recently endured a stint with Blackpool but has also spent time on the books with Southend United and Cheltenham Town.