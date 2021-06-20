Newport County have signed Ed Upson on a free transfer following his release by Bristol Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Newport County have brought in the midfielder on a one-year deal.

Upson, who is 31-years-old, was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.

He will now be lining up against the Pirates in League Two next term.

Upson has said: “I’ve been a long-time admirer of the manager (Michael Flynn) and the way he’s got Newport playing and competing. I’m excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help take the club one step further.

“After speaking to the manager about coming down, it was a no-brainer for me to sign here and try to bring success to the club. Everyone I’ve spoken to about the club has spoken highly of it and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

The ex-England youth international spent the past three years with Bristol Rovers and made 121 appearances.

He started his career at Ipswich Town but left as a youngster in 2010 to join Yeovil Town.

Upson was a key player for the Glovers and played 147 matches during his time there, helping them gain promotion to the Championship in 2013.

Spells at Millwall and MK Dons then followed on for him before he joined the Gas in 2018.

Upson is now looking forward to a new challenge at Newport and Flynn’s side will be eager to bounce back from their Play-Off heartache from last season with promotion next year.

