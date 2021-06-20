Birmingham City are interested in a summer deal for Gillingham’s out of contract winger Jordan Graham, Birmingham Live has claimed.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer is looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign in his first window in charge of the Blues.

The club are still waiting on their first signing, but work has been ongoing in an effort to prepare Bowyer’s side.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding their rumoured interest in Gillingham star Jordan Graham. Football League World claimed earlier this year that he was attracting interest from Birmingham and Birmingham Live has now stated that they are still keen on the player.

The report states that Bowyer is still interesting in bringing Graham to St. Andrew’s this summer.

The former Ipswich Town loan man will be leaving the Gills at the end of his contract, which means he will be available on a bargain deal.

Bowyer reportedly looked at bringing the 26-year-old to The Valley during his time with Charlton Athletic. And, despite switching to Birmingham City, the 44-year-old is still looking to link up with the attacker.

Graham enjoyed one of his best seasons with Steve Evans’ side during the 2020/21 campaign.

Across all competitions, he managed 13 goals and nine assists for Gillingham. Formerly of Wolves, the Coventry-born winger starred during his only season at Priestfield.

With Birmingham City still eyeing up a deal, it will be interesting to see how their pursuit pans out this summer.