West Brom have contacted Stoke City over a potential deal for midfielder Sam Clucas, Football Insider has claimed.

West Brom are preparing for life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Baggies are still managerless, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped them from identifying potential targets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Reports have now emerged claiming the club have identified Stoke City ace Sam Clucas as a target this summer.

Football Insider has reported that the Baggies are interested in bringing Clucas to The Hawthorns this summer. The club have reportedly made an approach regarding a potential move for the 30-year-old in an effort to strike an agreement.

However, West Brom will have to meet Stoke’s £3m valuation if they want to tempt the former Hull City man to the West Midlands.

With the Potters looking to trim their wage bill ahead of next season, it will be interesting to see how the Baggies’ rumoured pursuit of Clucas pans out in the coming months.

Stoke are at risk of losing Clucas for nothing next summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of the upcoming season.

The Lincoln-born ace has bags of experience at all levels, playing in all of England’s top five tiers.

Over the course of his career, he has played for the likes of Lincoln City, Hereford United, Mansfield Town, Chesterfield, Hull City and Stoke City.

Could a deal be done?

Given that Clucas is out of contract next summer and Stoke are looking to trim their wage bill, it could be the perfect time for West Brom to swoop.

The club will have one of the division’s bigger budgets, so a £3m deal for the midfielder could be a smart bit of business heading into next season.