Lincoln City ‘seem to be trying harder’ to sign West Brom’s Josh Griffiths on loan this summer, reports Alan Nixon – the stopper has been linked with Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday also.

Griffiths, 19, looks set to be loaned out by West Brom this summer following an impressive season with League Two champions Cheltenham Town last time round.

The Englishman kept 21 clean sheets in 44 League Two outings for the Robins last season and is now being backed for a League One loan move, with all of Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday having been linked.

Portsmouth want a new keeper. WBA lad Griffiths of interest. Lincoln like too. Loan decision coming. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

This morning though, The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65) has backed Pompey to move for Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu on loan.

Commenting on whether Pompey will take one of either Griffiths of Bazunu, Nixon revealed that the Imps are ‘trying harder’ to land Griffiths:

Lincoln seem to be trying harder for Griffiths https://t.co/pBo8DLLb8c — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2021

With Pompey chasing Bazunu then it could mean the door is open for Lincoln to swoop in for Griffiths and potentially leave the Owls scrambling for a goalkeeper this summer.

Long-standing stopper Keiren Westwood is set to leave when his deal expires at the end of the month, with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson the only available to Darren Moore.

Griffiths looks a real prospect and for Lincoln, it’d be a second successive West Brom loan goalkeeper they’ve welcomed in two seasons after bringing in Alex Palmer last time round.

He showed at Cheltenham that he’s got what it takes to compete in the Football League and might just be a signing that gets Lincoln City across the line next season.