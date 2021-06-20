Ipswich Town face up next season to a campaign in League One having failed to gain Championship promotion.

Ipswich Town will no doubt be aware of the need to strengthen their side. A League One side that didn’t succeed last season needs to be stronger next season.

That restructuring has already started at Portman Road with the Tractor Boys already having made two signings this window.

Paul Cook has raided Fleetwood Town for Wes Burns and Wigan for Lee Evans as he looks to strengthen the Suffolk outfit.

Another move that Ipswich have been widely linked with is for West Bromwich Albion’s Rekeem Harper. The East Anglia Daily Times (EADT) said on June 10th that the Tractor Boys had made an offer for him.

However, since then, there has been no more movement towards the completion of that offer. With the offer on the table, Ipswich must have been hoping that Harper would be signing number 3.

That doesn’t look to be the case with the EADT’s Andy Warren giving a clear reason why this is. Warren says that Ipswich’s move for Harper is “held up by the uncertainty at West Bromwich Albion.”

That uncertainty is focused on the manager position which is vacant and unfilled. The likes of Chris Wilder, Michael Appleton and David Wagner have been considered but no appointment has been made.

As it stands, there is noise that Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael is favourite for the job with Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey saying a deal is “all but done.”

Sun reporter Alan Nixon agrees, adding on Twitter that all that remains is for West Brom to pay the compensation which Barnsley are demanding.

Harper had two fleeting Premier League appearances for West Brom in the Premier League last season against Leicester City and Arsenal. He then spent the second half of the season on loan from West Brom at Birmingham City.

He made 18 Championship appearances for the Blues during his time at St Andrew’s as he got some first-team experience under his belt.

A move to Portman Road and Ipswich Town could very much still be on. However, the uncertainty over the Baggies and their manager hunt needs to clear up first.