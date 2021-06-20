Charlton Athletic plan to loan out Ashley Maynard-Brewer next season, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic would like the goalkeeper to go out and get some more experience under his belt.

However, his chances of a loan departure will depend on Ben Amos’ situation.

The Addicks’ number one from last season is out of contract at the end of the month and is being eyed by fellow League One side Ipswich Town.

Maynard-Brewer, who is 21-years-old, was Amos’ back-up in the last campaign.

He started his career in his native Australia with ECU Joondalup before signing for Charlton in 2015.

The youngster made his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Swansea City Under-21s in November 2018 and has since played three more times for the London club.

Maynard-Brewer has been loaned out to Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover over recent years and may well be moving somewhere for next season.

He will be sticking around at Charlton for now though as they prepare to head back for pre-season next week.

Amos’ future hangs in the balance and if he does depart then Nigel Adkins will need to look for a new goalkeeper.

Maynard-Brewer is good cover but could do with getting more regular game time in the next campaign.