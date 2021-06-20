Barnsley have had a massive turnaround in fortunes over the last season. They went from nearly relegated to nearly promoted in the space of one season.

Barnsley fans will be quick to point the finger at who to thank for that – head coach Valerian Ismael. He came in after Gerhardt Struber too moved over to the MSL and New York Red Bulls.

Under Ismael, Barnsley put a real run together and stormed into the play-off picture. The about-turn from their 2019/20 Championship campaign was astonishing.

However, they were beaten by Swansea City in the play-offs and face another season at Championship level.

Now only that, the Tykes face much upheaval with CEO Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi set to leave Oakwell.

That would be upheaval enough but the South Yorkshire outfit face an even bigger issue – interest in Valerian Ismael. Sources such as the Mail Online have said that West Brom have opened talks with the Barnsley boss.

This scenario has moved on since then. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writing earlier today that a deal for Ismael “is now all but done.”

That level of assurance does not stop the flow of questions and one such question was directed at Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter. Nixon is active on that particular platform and quote retweeted his reply:

Sorting the compo. Barnsley want the full amount. West Brom will have to pay it. https://t.co/7NYyMggyor — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2021

For Nixon, it also looks like a case of finalising the small print. He states that it is a case of “sorting the compo” and states that Barnsley want the full amount – thought to be £2million.

That appears to be the final hurdle to be negotiated. In order to land Valerian Ismael, West Brom will have to dig deep. As Nixon points out about the £2million compensation amount that Barnsley want, the Baggies “will have to pay it.”