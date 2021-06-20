Charlton Athletic won’t be losing any more coaches to Birmingham City after Andy Marshall, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic’s goalkeeper coach is leaving to reunite with Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City.

He has been with the Addicks for the past three years and has worked with the likes of Dillon Phillips and Ben Amos over recent seasons.

However, he is parting company with the Addicks to move to Birmingham. He has worked for the Blues’ bitter rivals Aston Villa in the past.



Birmingham were interested in luring Charlton’s number two Johnnie Jackson to St. Andrews last season following Bowyer’s appointment there.

He will not be leaving for the Midlands club this summer which is a big boost to Nigel Adkins.

Adkins has worked with Andy Crosby at all of his previous clubs but is not reuniting with him at the Valley as he has just taken a job with League Two side Port Vale.

As well as Jackson, his current backroom staff also consists of Jason Euell, who was promoted from his position as Under-23s manager earlier this year.



Charlton will need to look for a new goalkeeper coach for next season with Marshall being poached by Birmingham.

It has been a quiet start to the transfer window for the Addicks and their only signing has been Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End.