Bradford City have announced the signing of recently released Salford City defender Oscar Threlkeld on their official club website.

Bradford City are kicking on with their summer recruitment drive following the appointment of Derek Adams.

Abo Eisa and Andy Cook have both linked up with the Bantams in recent weeks and Adams recently revealed that more new signings were on the way.

Now, the League Two side have confirmed signing number three.

Oscar Threlkeld, who was released by League Two rivals Salford City earlier this summer, has completed a move to Valley Parade.

Bradford confirmed the signing on Sunday morning, bringing the 26-year-old in on a free transfer. Threlkeld has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The move to Bradford brings Threlkeld and Adams together for the second time. The versatile ace played under the former Morecambe boss at Plymouth Argyle, spending three years at Home Park.

With the deal secured, it will be interesting to see how the Bolton-born defender’s immediate future pans out as a new challenge beckons with Bradford.

Threlkeld is vastly experienced in the Football League, spending the vast majority of his career in League Two.

Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and, most recently, Salford City.

Able to feature at right-back, centre-back and midfield, Threlkeld’s versatility could be a valuable trait for the Bantams.