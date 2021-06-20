Mansfield Town are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Mansfield. Keen to snap up keeper Nathan Bishop from Man U. Experienced at Southend last season. Second season on loan on cards for him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2021

Mansfield Town are keen to bring the young ‘keeper in on loan for next season.

Bishop, who is 21-years-old, could be loaned out by Manchester United to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The England youth international started his career at Southend United and rose up through the youth ranks at Roots Hall.

The London-born stopper went on to play 39 appearances for the Shrimpers’ first-team.

Manchester United then made a surprise move to sign him in January 2020 on a two-and-half year deal.

Bishop has since played for the Red Devils’ Under-23s side but could be in line for a loan move away to the Football League next term.

Mansfield will be aiming for promotion from League Two next season and have identified the United man as a potential summer addition.

Bishop is a highly-rated young goalkeeper and would be a decent coup for the Stags if they are able to bring him in on loan.

He could do with getting some more first-team experience under his belt and a switch to Nigel Clough’s side would be ideal for him.

Mansfield have a big summer ahead of them and need to get their recruitment right.